A day after setting off one firestorm, a Cabarrus County lawmaker set off another Wednesday by calling Abraham Lincoln “the same sort (of) tyrant” as Adolf Hitler.
Republican Rep. Larry Pittman of Cabarrus County made the comparison in a Facebook post in response to a comment criticizing a bill he’d introduced that would nullify the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on same-sex marriage in North Carolina.
NC lawmaker calls Abraham Lincoln a 'tyrant' like Hitler
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Apr 12, 2017 3:23 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment