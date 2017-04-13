Newsvine

Outrage at Oklahoma Congressman who told voters they don't pay his salary and accused them of talking 'bullcrap'

An Oklahoma Congressman is in hot water after telling an audience of voters at a town hall meeting that it's 'bullcrap' that they pay his salary. Republican Congressman Markwayne Mullin has been holding a series of town hall meetings throughout his district. They covered the issues affecting people around America - including healthcare and taxes.

