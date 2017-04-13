An Oklahoma Congressman is in hot water after telling an audience of voters at a town hall meeting that it's 'bullcrap' that they pay his salary. Republican Congressman Markwayne Mullin has been holding a series of town hall meetings throughout his district. They covered the issues affecting people around America - including healthcare and taxes.
Outrage at Oklahoma Congressman who told voters they don't pay his salary and accused them of talking 'bullcrap'
