The United States has dropped its largest non-nuclear weapon after it targeted ISIS a network of caves and tunnels in eastern Afghanistan.
U.S. forces used a GPS-guided GBU-43 bomb, which is 30 feet long and weighs a staggering 21,600 pounds.
A crater left by the blast is believed to be more than 300 meters wide. It has been described as the 'Mother Of All Bombs' – a play on the 'MOAB' acronym, which actually stands for 'Massive Ordnance Air Burst.'
BREAKING NEWS – U.S. drops 'mother of all bombs' on ISIS: America's most massive non-nuclear weapon is used for first time in combat on caves in Afghanistan
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Apr 13, 2017 11:03 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment