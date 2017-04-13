BREAKING NEWS – U.S. drops 'mother of all bombs' on ISIS: America's most massive non-nuclear weapon is used for first time in combat on caves in Afghanistan

The United States has dropped its largest non-nuclear weapon after it targeted ISIS a network of caves and tunnels in eastern Afghanistan.

U.S. forces used a GPS-guided GBU-43 bomb, which is 30 feet long and weighs a staggering 21,600 pounds.

A crater left by the blast is believed to be more than 300 meters wide. It has been described as the 'Mother Of All Bombs' – a play on the 'MOAB' acronym, which actually stands for 'Massive Ordnance Air Burst.'