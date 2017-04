If I had a time machine I think I would travel back the twelfth century, I am thinking Welsh Borders, I am thinking very big castle, and I am thinking I would need to be bloke and a Lord if I had any hope of surviving! But it would be so exciting to witness the times of Henry 1 & 2, Matilda, Thomas a Becket and Richard the Lionheart! All the fighting. Witnessing the birth of a nation. I mean come on? How cool would that be?

Where would you go and why?