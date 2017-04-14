If you’ve ever felt like there’s something missing in the world, but haven’t quite, erm, been able to put your finger on it, don’t worry.
In the whole, entire world, there’s not a single museum for the vagina.
One woman is trying to change this, and has launched a campaign to open the world’s first ever museum dedicated to vaginas.
This woman is trying to open a vagina museum
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Apr 14, 2017 4:07 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment