Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1535 Seeds: 15766 Comments: 85499 Since: Oct 2008

This woman is trying to open a vagina museum

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: | indy100
Seeded on Fri Apr 14, 2017 4:07 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

If you’ve ever felt like there’s something missing in the world, but haven’t quite, erm, been able to put your finger on it, don’t worry. 

In the whole, entire world, there’s not a single museum for the vagina.

One woman is trying to change this, and has launched a campaign to open the world’s first ever museum dedicated to vaginas.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor