After failing to pass the cack-handed health care bill he didn't write (or bother reading), Donald Trump is still not done with Obamacare. In a new attempt to dismantle his predecessors signature piece of legislation responsible for insuring tens of millions of Americans, Trump is using his famed negotiating tactics to bully Democrats with the unthinkable: cutting off government payments to reduce insurance subsidies for the poor.
Trump is Now Considering Punishing The Poor Until Democrats Agree to Kill Obamacare
Seeded on Fri Apr 14, 2017 4:11 AM
