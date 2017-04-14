Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1535 Seeds: 15766 Comments: 85499 Since: Oct 2008

Iowa Gov: Polls Should Close Early So We Don't Have To Stay Up To Watch Results

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTalking Points Memo
Seeded on Fri Apr 14, 2017 4:20 AM
Discuss:

Iowa’s Gov. Terry Branstad (R) said Monday that he wanted polls to close earlier so as to “not have to wait up so late to see what the election results are.”

Branstad discussed the hypothetical change in an interview with the Globe Gazette on HF 516, which would require voters to present an ID to vote and would shorten the absentee voting period from 40 to 29 days, among other changes.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor