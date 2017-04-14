Iowa’s Gov. Terry Branstad (R) said Monday that he wanted polls to close earlier so as to “not have to wait up so late to see what the election results are.”
Branstad discussed the hypothetical change in an interview with the Globe Gazette on HF 516, which would require voters to present an ID to vote and would shorten the absentee voting period from 40 to 29 days, among other changes.
Iowa Gov: Polls Should Close Early So We Don't Have To Stay Up To Watch Results
