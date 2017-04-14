God Tells Michele Bachmann If The Anti-Christ Were Real He'd Be The 'Narcissist You Voted For'

KINGDOM OF HEAVEN, ETERNITY — Larry “God” Schumway, President and CEO of Holy Trinity Inc., held a press conference today and tore into former Congresswoman Michele Bachmann.

“Apparently, a couple weeks ago ol’ Crazy Eyes Bachmann was telling people on Earth that liberals are helping the fucking Antichrist come to power,” God told reporters, “and I just really can’t believe after all this time that people who read the Bible and understand it think Michele Bachmann knows what the hell she’s talking about about anything, much less the Bible and its lessons.”

God said that regardless of Ms. Bachmann’s feelings about liberals, she is “clueless” and a “complete and utter partisan douchebag.”