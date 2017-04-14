EPA Chief Scott Pruitt Wants Bodyguards To Protect Him From His Own Staff (Not A Joke)

With the Trump administration hellbent on truly, madly, deeply cutting back the EPA to the point that it ceases to do any “protection” of the “environment” (which isn’t a real thing anyway), there’s at least one part of the EPA that administrator Scott Pruitt wants to expand: While the nation can obviously do without a program to prevent children from being exposed to lead paint, at least we can rest easy in the knowledge that Scott Pruitt himself will be safe, since he wants to increase his personal security detail by 10 new security folks, so he can have 24/7 protection from all the crazies who are out to get the head of the EPA.