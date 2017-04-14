GCHQ was the first to intercept messages between Trump aides and Russia in 2015

British intelligence and security agency GCHQ was the first to intercept messages and establish a link between Russia and US President Donald Trump's aides way back in 2015.

The UK intelligence agency, well known for its advanced cyberspying methods, is said to have become aware of suspicious "interactions" between figures connected to Trump and known or suspected Russian agents in 2015, according to a report in the Guardian. The information was then passed on to US as part of a routine exchange of information.