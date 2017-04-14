Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1535 Seeds: 15766 Comments: 85499 Since: Oct 2008

This Doctor May Be The First American Criminally Charged With Female Genital Mutilation

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: - BuzzFeed News
Seeded on Fri Apr 14, 2017 4:42 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A Detroit emergency room doctor is believed to be the first person in the US charged in a case of illegal female genital mutilation.

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala of Northville, Michigan, was charged Thursday and is accused of performing the procedure on multiple children, the US Department of Justice said.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor