This Doctor May Be The First American Criminally Charged With Female Genital Mutilation

A Detroit emergency room doctor is believed to be the first person in the US charged in a case of illegal female genital mutilation.
Dr. Jumana Nagarwala of Northville, Michigan, was charged Thursday and is accused of performing the procedure on multiple children, the US Department of Justice said.
Seeded on Fri Apr 14, 2017 4:42 AM
