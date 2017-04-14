Ivanka Trump Busted For Faking Family Photo On Passover

Some people just have to lie about everything. To hear that a politician is lying about something big may be infuriating, but it isn’t exactly surprising. However, there are certain people who just have to lie with every breath they take, not matter how big or small the subject. The Trumps fall into this deceitful clan of pathological liars

Of course, Trump is lying about his contact with Russia. No shocker there. Treason is the kind of thing you tend to try to keep buried. But there are other things that anybody should be capable of telling the truth about. Little things. Simple things. Like a family photo. Yet, it seems that even this is asking too much of the Trumps.