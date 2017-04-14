People who make tea in the microwave should be put to death, insists Britain

Outraged tea drinkers across Great Britain have today united in anger at the suggestion microwaved tea is tastier and healthier than brewed tea, calling for capital punishment for irresponsible microwave users.

A report published by a group of scientists from the University of Newcastle in New South Wales, Australia has controversially claimed that microwaving tea extracts bioactive compounds from the leaves which carry strong antioxidant capacities, resulting in a healthier and tastier cuppa.