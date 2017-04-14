Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1535 Seeds: 15766 Comments: 85499 Since: Oct 2008

People who make tea in the microwave should be put to death, insists Britain

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: newsthump.com
Seeded on Fri Apr 14, 2017 4:49 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Outraged tea drinkers across Great Britain have today united in anger at the suggestion microwaved tea is tastier and healthier than brewed tea, calling for capital punishment for irresponsible microwave users.

A report published by a group of scientists from the University of Newcastle in New South Wales, Australia has controversially claimed that microwaving tea extracts bioactive compounds from the leaves which carry strong antioxidant capacities, resulting in a healthier and tastier cuppa.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor