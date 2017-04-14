Prresident Donald Trump’s administration has only a fraction of the money it needs to fulfill the president’s signature campaign promise, a border wall with Mexico.
According to TheHill.com, government ethics watchdog group Pro Publica reported on Thursday that the administration only has enough money on hand to build 7 miles of a wall that is purportedly going to be 1,000 miles long.
Trump administration only has enough cash on hand to pay for 7 miles of border wall: Pro Publica
