On his radio program last month, rabidly anti-LGBTQ pastor Kevin Swanson railed against the current remake of “Beauty and The Beast,” not only for featuring a gay character but also for supposedly promoting “inter-species breeding.”
Swanson said that the movie was an “insidious” effort to “homosexualize the next generation of eight and ten-year-old kids” and ensure that they are “indoctrinated into the homosexual lifestyle.”
Kevin Swanson Blasts 'Beauty And The Beast' For Promoting 'Inter-Species Breeding'
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Apr 14, 2017 5:11 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment