Kevin Swanson Blasts 'Beauty And The Beast' For Promoting 'Inter-Species Breeding'

On his radio program last month, rabidly anti-LGBTQ pastor Kevin Swanson railed against the current remake of “Beauty and The Beast,” not only for featuring a gay character but also for supposedly promoting “inter-species breeding.”

Swanson said that the movie was an “insidious” effort to “homosexualize the next generation of eight and ten-year-old kids” and ensure that they are “indoctrinated into the homosexual lifestyle.”