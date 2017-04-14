A conflict over North Korea could break out "at any moment," China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, said Friday, warning there would be "no winner" in any war as tensions soar with the US.
The sharp language came after President Donald Trump said the North Korea problem "will be taken care of," as speculation mounts that the reclusive state could be preparing another nuclear or missile test.
'Conflict could break out at any moment' over N. Korea: China
