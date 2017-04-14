Controversial Christian historian David Barton asserted on his "WallBuilders Live" radio show on April 13 that a lack of religion makes people become like the Nazis (video below).
According to Right Wing Watch, Barton was recalling his recent trip to Poland where he saw historical sites of atrocities committed by the Nazis.
Christian Historian: Lack Of Religion Makes Us Like Nazis (Video)
