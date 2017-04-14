Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1535 Seeds: 15766 Comments: 85499 Since: Oct 2008

Christian Historian: Lack Of Religion Makes Us Like Nazis (Video)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: opposingviews.com
Seeded on Fri Apr 14, 2017 5:30 AM
Discuss:

Controversial Christian historian David Barton asserted on his "WallBuilders Live" radio show on April 13 that a lack of religion makes people become like the Nazis (video below).

According to Right Wing Watch, Barton was recalling his recent trip to Poland where he saw historical sites of atrocities committed by the Nazis.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor