Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1535 Seeds: 15766 Comments: 85499 Since: Oct 2008

Trump 90 Days Ago: My People Will Have a Full Report on Hacking Within 90 Days

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: theintercept.com
Seeded on Fri Apr 14, 2017 5:37 AM
Discuss:

EXACTLY 90 DAYS AGO — on Friday, January 13 — Donald Trump, then president-elect, issued a series of tweets attacking the claims in former British MI6 officer Christopher Steele’s “dossier” that the Russian government had long been “cultivating, supporting and assisting” Trump.

Trump called the allegations “phony” and “totally made up” and pledged that “My people will have a full report on hacking within 90 days!”

No such full report has appeared, nor is there any evidence that an investigation by the Trump administration is currently underway — or was ever initiated.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor