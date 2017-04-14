Trump 90 Days Ago: My People Will Have a Full Report on Hacking Within 90 Days

EXACTLY 90 DAYS AGO — on Friday, January 13 — Donald Trump, then president-elect, issued a series of tweets attacking the claims in former British MI6 officer Christopher Steele’s “dossier” that the Russian government had long been “cultivating, supporting and assisting” Trump.

Trump called the allegations “phony” and “totally made up” and pledged that “My people will have a full report on hacking within 90 days!”

No such full report has appeared, nor is there any evidence that an investigation by the Trump administration is currently underway — or was ever initiated.