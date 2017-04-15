The new acting head of the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights once complained that she experienced discrimination because she is white.
As an undergraduate studying calculus at Stanford University in the mid-1990s, Candice Jackson "gravitated" toward a section of the class that provided students with extra help on challenging problems, she wrote in a student publication. Then she learned that the section was reserved for minority students.
DeVos Pick to Head Civil Rights Office Once Said She Faced Discrimination for Being White
