'Cuck' Steve Bannon Will Be Out Of A Job On Day 101

In an interview with the New York Post's Michael Goodwin, Donald Trump makes clear that Steve Bannon is a dead man walking:

When I asked the president Tuesday afternoon if he still has confidence in Bannon, who took over the campaign in mid-August, I did not get a definitive yes.

“I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late,” Trump said. “I had already beaten all the senators and all the governors, and I didn’t know Steve. I’m my own strategist and it wasn’t like I was going to change strategies because I was facing crooked Hillary.”

So can Bannon's time in the White House be measured in days? Yes, and I think Monday's Politico story about Trump's obsession with the hundred-day mark hints at exactly how many days Bannon has left: