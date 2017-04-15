Beg-packing refers to the phenomenon of backpackers who are begging, busking and selling “art” in some of the world’s poorest nations in order to fund their trips. Thanks to a surge in the number of social media posts by horrified locals and other travellers, the phenomenon has made headlines in recent weeks.
Most of the beg-packers have been snapped in south-east Asia, the promised land for gap yah teens looking for a self-discovery adventure, in Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore. One Twitter user spotted white couples selling postcards and busking in Singapore.
The terrible #wanderlust of "beg-packers" who want people in the developing world to subsidise their holidays
Seeded on Sat Apr 15, 2017
