Alex Jones: 'The Word Is' Sasha And Malia Aren't Obama's Kids

InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones sat down today with Alt-Right personality Mike Cernovich, where the two discussed Barack Obama’s vacation to French Polynesia.
Obama chose to visit French Polynesia, Jones suggested, because he knows that President Trump is exposing his involvement in criminal wrongdoing and terrorism and the island territory has “no criminal extradition to the United States.”
