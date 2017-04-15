Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1539 Seeds: 15780 Comments: 85579 Since: Oct 2008

Alex Jones: 'The Word Is' Sasha And Malia Aren't Obama's Kids

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: rightwingwatch.org
Seeded on Sat Apr 15, 2017 4:38 AM
Discuss:

InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones sat down today with Alt-Right personality Mike Cernovich, where the two discussed Barack Obama’s vacation to French Polynesia.

Obama chose to visit French Polynesia, Jones suggested, because he knows that President Trump is exposing his involvement in criminal wrongdoing and terrorism and the island territory has “no criminal extradition to the United States.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor