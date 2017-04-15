Ohio Sheriff Richard K. Jones went on Twitter to ask Donald Trump to detonate a MOAB bomb on Mexico. Jones hopes such a blow would kill some drug cartel members or at least show them how serious America is!
Jones, who happened to be serious, is perhaps, not shockingly, a Trump-supporting Republican and probably not the brightest.
Republican Sheriff Asks Trump To Drop MOAB Bomb On Mexico To Kill Drug Dealers
