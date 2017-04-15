Lunch Lady Fired After Giving Free Food to Kids Who Couldn't Afford Full Meal

In Wilmington, Ohio, a school district fired a lunch lady for giving free food, according to a Fox 19 report.

The children had already eaten lunch, but were still apparently hungry and asked for more. Debbie Solsman obliged and lost her job at Denver Place Elementary School. She told the outlet she’d do it again because some of them couldn’t afford the basic meals, and possibly hadn’t eaten enough the night before.

“I sometimes would buy [them] an extra slice of pizza because I did feel them out, ask them what they had for supper the night before,” said Solsman, who worked for the Wilmington City School District since 2003. “Sometimes they would tell me nothing.”