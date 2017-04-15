Newsvine

West Virginia governor calls out Republican legislators with an actual pile of bull ... manure

West Virginia’s Republican state legislature passed a terrible budget filled with cuts to important services. But the content of the budget is not the only reason Gov. Jim Justice, a conservative Democrat, brought out an actual pile of bullshit when he publicly vetoed the budget:

“The Republicans passed this budget and called and called and called and said, ‘surely you are going to veto this because we don’t want to own it. We want you to veto it’,” Justice said. “It’s just a game and it doesn’t mean anything.”

