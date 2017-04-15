Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1539 Seeds: 15780 Comments: 85579 Since: Oct 2008

Student secretly records school presentation comparing abortion to the Holocaust

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: – DeadState
Seeded on Sat Apr 15, 2017 5:19 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

As if White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s insidious Tuesday gaffe in which he claimed Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons weren’t enough, yet another crude Holocaust reference is starting to attract attention on the internet: a high school presentation in Canada comparing abortion to the Holocaust.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor