As if White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s insidious Tuesday gaffe in which he claimed Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons weren’t enough, yet another crude Holocaust reference is starting to attract attention on the internet: a high school presentation in Canada comparing abortion to the Holocaust.
Student secretly records school presentation comparing abortion to the Holocaust
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Apr 15, 2017 5:19 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment