You can question the numbers and how they’re calculated. It’s possible they aren’t 100% accurate…but the trend seems clear. Despite frequently trashing Barack Obama for being fiscally irresponsible, Donald Trump is well on his way to spending more money on travel in his first year or so than his predecessor did in eight. The President who during the campaign said he wouldn’t have time to play golf is doing plenty of exactly what he excoriated Barack Obama for.

http://whatwouldjackdo.org/2017/04/14/but-the-real-problem-is-the-number-of-times-barack-obama-played-golf-right/