RWNJ Pastor Turns On Trump, Warns Jews May Make Him Start WWIII (TWEETS, AUDIO)

For most of the first months of the Donald Trump administration, the religious right has remained stoutly in the Donald’s corner. Even though many of the worst fears of both liberals and Republican never-Trumpers have come to pass, the religious right would have you believe that those fears are the result of witchcraft and demons.

Even by religious right standards, Rick Wiles of TruNews was a particularly fanatical supporter of Trump. He went as far as to declare that anyone who dared oppose Trump was committing sedition, and was breaking both secular law and divine law. Well, by his own standards, Wiles is now guilty of sedition. In the wake of Trump’s missile strike on a Syrian air base, Wiles has now turned violently on the Donald.