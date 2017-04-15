South Dakota Cops Used Forced Catheterization On Boy, 3

The Pierre, South Dakota, Police Department is reportedly forcing residents, one as young as three years old, to have catheters shoved into their bladders.

Kirsten Hunter told the Argus Leader that her three-year-old son, Aksel, had a catheter forcibly pushed into his penis by nurses at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital.

"They just shoved it right up there, and he screamed so bad," Hunter recalled. "He’s still dealing with a staph infection, and we are still giving him medication."