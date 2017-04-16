WATCH: Leader Of Nazi Group Caught On Video Sucker Punching Woman At Pro-Trump Rally

The Nazis are becoming more violent than usual under Donald Trump. On Saturday, Trump-loving white supremacists, Nazis, and others in the “alt-Right” held a pro-Trump “freedom of speech” rally at U.C. Berkeley.

Inside the rally, the “alt-right” (short for “rebranded Nazis”) complained about immigration, equal rights, and race mixing (“cultural marxism” as they call it). On the fringes, however, a melee broke out between meth-addled Trump fans who think Hitler was a great guy and people who just wanted them to leave — instigated, of course, by the former who showed up armed to the teeth. Some even came equipped with helmets in case someone decided to do the right thing and punch them.