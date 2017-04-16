Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1542 Seeds: 15793 Comments: 85657 Since: Oct 2008

Met Police face 'monster' security operation as Donald Trump insists on golden carriage procession during visit

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: | London Evening Standard
Seeded on Sun Apr 16, 2017 4:18 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Donald Trump has demanded he is transported in the Queen’s gold carriage on his state visit to the UK – leaving security chiefs with a ‘monster’ operation to plan.

The White House has reportedly made it clear that the President expects the traditional state welcome of a carriage procession down the Mall with Her Majesty.

But security officials in London have warned that it would prove difficult to secure the area and will require an operation far greater than any other recent state visit.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor