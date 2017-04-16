N Korea missile launch fails day after military parade

A North Korean missile has detonated soon after launch, South Korean and US military officials have said, a day after Pyongyang warned the US amid rising tension in the region.
The US said a ballistic missile exploded within seconds of launch.
Hours earlier, North Korea paraded what appeared to be long-range ballistic missiles at a major military display.
