Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1542 Seeds: 15793 Comments: 85657 Since: Oct 2008

Conservative Manly Men Of Manliness Declare This The Official Definition Of A Manly Man

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: – GOPocalypse
Seeded on Sun Apr 16, 2017 4:47 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

How can you tell if you’re a man? For most of us, we know we’re men because we have male genitalia and feel comfortable in our own skin. Anything beyond that is a stereotype that is typically irrelevant unless you’re at a nightclub or on a blind date trying to release your special breed of pheromones to court someone who interests you. It’s a mixture of science and culture, really, and as we evolve, we learn that while men and women are inherently different, we have much more in common that we ever thought possible.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor