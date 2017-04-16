Montana inches closer to law that allows charging doctors who perform abortions with homicide

Republicans in Montana want to make abortion a homicide,and they are close to getting their wish. According to bill S.B. 282, a fetus is viable at 24 weeks and abortions would be illegal after that point—even in cases of medical emergencies. Under this proposed law, a doctor who provides an abortion past this point could be charged with homicide. The bill is on its way to Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, having passed both the House and Senate earlier this month. It was sponsored by Republican state Rep. Theresa Manzella who believes it is the state’s responsibility to provide protection for all human beings and viable human life.