Brave Men's Rights Activist Fears 7-Eleven Has Gone The Way Of The 'Cuck'

It is not always easy being a men’s right activist. In a world where over 95% of Fortune 500 CEOs are men, and where 80% of congress is made up of men, it is sometimes difficult to argue that men are truly getting the short end of the stick. But, if you look really, really hard, and squint, you can occasionally see examples of true injustice.

Doug Mortimer of A Voice For Men has found such an injustice. And it is coming from none other than his local 7-Eleven. What has 7-Eleven done to trigger this outrage? Have they decided to only sell Slurpees to women? Are they posting “BAN MEN” signs outside their doors? No, they are engaging in the cruelest form of misandry known to, well, a certain type of men. VIRTUE-SIGNALING.