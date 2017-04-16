Newsvine

Joe Biden calls men who don't stop sexual assaults "cowards"

View Original Article: mic.com
Sun Apr 16, 2017
Former Vice President Joe Biden has strong words for men who don't help end sexual assault

As part of his anti-sexual-assault campaign, "It's on Us," Biden recently released a text messaged-themed PSA tackling rape culture, and in a recent interview with Teen Vogue, he had frank words for bystanders who don't intervene on behalf of potential sexual assault victims. 

