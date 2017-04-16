Former Vice President Joe Biden has strong words for men who don't help end sexual assault.
As part of his anti-sexual-assault campaign, "It's on Us," Biden recently released a text messaged-themed PSA tackling rape culture, and in a recent interview with Teen Vogue, he had frank words for bystanders who don't intervene on behalf of potential sexual assault victims.
Joe Biden calls men who don't stop sexual assaults "cowards"
