Secret Service Reportedly Investigating Professor Who Wrote 'Trump Must Hang'

A professor who tweeted “Trump Must Hang” is being investigated by federal authorities, according to his boss. Frenso State President Joseph Castro made the announcement Wednesday in a call to reporters, The Fresno Bee reports. He said he and his staff were cooperating with the Secret Service, FBI, and Homeland Security in regard to the probe into Professor Lars Maischak‘s incendiary comment on social media.

This February tweet hit nationwide attention thanks to an article in Breitbart, a right-wing website formerly managed by Chief White House Strategist Steve Bannon.

