Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1543 Seeds: 15801 Comments: 85695 Since: Oct 2008

21 Sarcastic Zen Sayings to carry you thru Life

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDemocratic Underground Latest Breaking News
Seeded on Mon Apr 17, 2017 3:25 AM
Discuss:

1.Before you criticize someone, you should walk a mile in their shoes. That way, when you criticize them, you’re a mile away and you have their shoes. 

2.Everyone seems normal until you get to know them. 

3.Do not walk behind me, for I may not lead. Do not walk ahead of me, for I may not follow. Do not walk beside me either. Just pretty much leave me the hell alone. 

4.The journey of a thousand miles begins with a broken fan belt and leaky tire. 

5.Some days you’re the bug; some days you’re the windshield. 

6.If you ever feel you are worthless remember that you are full of expensive organs. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor