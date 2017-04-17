1.Before you criticize someone, you should walk a mile in their shoes. That way, when you criticize them, you’re a mile away and you have their shoes.
2.Everyone seems normal until you get to know them.
3.Do not walk behind me, for I may not lead. Do not walk ahead of me, for I may not follow. Do not walk beside me either. Just pretty much leave me the hell alone.
4.The journey of a thousand miles begins with a broken fan belt and leaky tire.
5.Some days you’re the bug; some days you’re the windshield.
6.If you ever feel you are worthless remember that you are full of expensive organs.
21 Sarcastic Zen Sayings to carry you thru Life
Seeded on Mon Apr 17, 2017 3:25 AM
