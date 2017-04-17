21 Sarcastic Zen Sayings to carry you thru Life

1.Before you criticize someone, you should walk a mile in their shoes. That way, when you criticize them, you’re a mile away and you have their shoes.

2.Everyone seems normal until you get to know them.

3.Do not walk behind me, for I may not lead. Do not walk ahead of me, for I may not follow. Do not walk beside me either. Just pretty much leave me the hell alone.

4.The journey of a thousand miles begins with a broken fan belt and leaky tire.

5.Some days you’re the bug; some days you’re the windshield.

6.If you ever feel you are worthless remember that you are full of expensive organs.