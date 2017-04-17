Newsvine

Brexit Voters Are Angry That Brexit Actually Means Brexit

Brexit voters have responded angrily to news that EU diplomats are plotting to withdraw flagship agencies from Britain ‘within weeks’.

The Daily Express reported the move was a ‘Brexit punishment’ - despite admitting the loss of the European Banking Authority and the European Medical Agency (EMA) was inevitable after the triggering of Article 50.

Readers of the paper who voted Leave reacted with outrage.

