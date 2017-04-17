Newsvine

Supporter Accused of Assaulting Woman at Rally Blames Trump

A Donald Trump supporter who allegedly assaulted young woman during a campaign rally last year is claiming the president is to blame in his response to a lawsuit against him.

 

Alvin Bamberger, 75, who is accused of shoving protester Kashiya Nwanguma at a Louisville, Kentucky, rally on March 1, 2016, alleges in a cross claim filed Friday that he would not have touched the woman had then-candidate Trump not urged his supporters to remove protesters from the venue.

