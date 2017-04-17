Will Good Ol' American Gun Nuts Let These People Stand Their Ground?

When I ask Carrie Lightfoot to describe the most utopian and expansive version of the America she’s working towards, this is what she says: Obviously there’d be less crime, because criminals are lazy, and if all women had guns they would no longer be considered prey.

Incidents of domestic violence would go down, too—not necessarily because more abusers would get blasted, but because education begets confidence, which breeds independence and the strength to walk away. The fearless self-reliance incubated in women who were trained to be “educated self-protectors” would reverberate through society, smashing glass ceilings and counteracting the forces that turn women into nothing but objects of sex.

We’d feel it everywhere, says Lightfoot, as she pads around the dusty land near her home in Arizona. (“Gotta get those Fitbit steps in.”)