Trump suggests the media are favoring Democratic candidates in special elections

Mon Apr 17, 2017
President Donald Trump called out the media on Sunday, suggesting in a tweet that they are favoring Democratic candidates in special elections in two states.

"The recent Kansas election (Congress) was a really big media event, until the Republicans won. Now they play the same game with Georgia-BAD!" Trump saidin the tweet.

