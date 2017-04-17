A three-month old baby was summoned to the US embassy in London for an interview after his grandfather mistakenly identified him as a terrorist.
Harvey Kenyon-Cairns had been due to fly to Orlando in Florida for his first overseas holiday, until his grandfather Paul Kenyon made the error on a visa waiver form.
'Terrorist' baby faces US embassy interview after error on visa form
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Apr 17, 2017 3:50 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment