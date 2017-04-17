Newsvine

Louisiana man, 18, is arrested for saying 'f***' in front of a woman, 75, which 'disturbed her peace'

the Mail online
Mon Apr 17, 2017
An 18-year-old man was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace for swearing in the presence of a female senior citizen in Louisiana.

Jared Dylan Smith allegedly said the work 'f***' in front of a woman, 75, in West Monroe.

His arrest report, obtained by the Ouachita Citizen, reads: 'While standing next to my 75-year-old complainant, Jared yelled the word 'f***' and clearly disturbed her peace.'

 

