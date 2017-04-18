The turkey just voted for Christmas and the right wing rabbit hole just got a hell of a lot deeper.

Theresa May, the Prime Minister, has called for a snap general election in June. Jeremy Corbyn has welcomed the news. This situation has some considerable areas of concern not just for progressives but for everyone who cares about protecting the oldest modern democracy in the world. Let me tell you why.

This election is not about unifying the country post Brexit. It is a power grab from the most right wing government since the days of Maggie. May lied today. The fact that certain collations within the Westminster bubble are making life difficult for this administration is a good thing. The Tories want a hard Brexit that will see us fall off a fiscal cliff, while others seek to take a more cautionary approach. She seeks to mute this opposition with a call for unity at the polls.

Labour is currently a spent force out in the heartlands. They poll a good 20% below the Tories and the fact that Corbyn is welcoming of an early election really is the turkey who voted for Christmas. Pundits suggest that in the worse case scenario Labour could lose up to 100 seats in the election and the current small Tory majority could increase to over a 100 seats.

This is not good for our democracy.

But hang on a minute.......things are not as clear cut as they may seem. You see just because people will not vote for Labour it does not mean that they will necessarily vote Conservative. The Liberal Democrats are clearly the party of remain and 69% of the UK population did not vote for Brexit. Labour may be a turkey, but the lib dems may be resurgent.

In fact what we are having is not so much a general election as a referendum on a hard Brexit.

The Tories want a hard Brexit. Many who voted Brexit do not want that. The Tories have been doing a shameless power grab since Brexit with an open and flagrant desire to ignore the will of Parliament every chance they get. People see this, and people much better understand the nuances of Brexit in a way that they did not before the referendum, mostly because we were sold a pup and the discussions on what it would look like only happened after the vote.

Theresa better be careful what she wishes for, She may gain some seats, but she will also lose some seats in strong remain areas. This could turn out to be a zero sum game and no-one will thank her for that. Not at a time when there are still open wounds over Brexit. She risks reigniting the bitter and hate filled debate for no real gains.

It is going to be an interesting few weeks and on the bright side I get to get my full political nerd on....