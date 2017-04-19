he FBI case into former Donald Trump campaign advisor Carter Page just took another legal twist. CNN is reporting that the FBI used that infamous Trump dossier as part of “the justification” to convince a FISA court to issue a warrant allowing them to secretly monitor Page. The investigation is reportedly probing possible ties between the one-time Trump advisor and Russia.
Fmr. Trump Advisor Carter Page Plans to Sue Obama Officials For Civil Rights Violations
