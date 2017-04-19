Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1545 Seeds: 15808 Comments: 85747 Since: Oct 2008

Are we turning our computers into racists?

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Wed Apr 19, 2017 2:26 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Researchers and corporations alike are turning more and more to artificial intelligence techniques to teach computers to make more-accurate-than-human assessments of everything from healthcare diagnoses to recidivism rates. An algorithm can, for example, scan through a tremendous volume of publicly available texts and make associations—find patterns in words and concepts—based on commonalities between hundreds, thousands, or tens of thousands of them.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor