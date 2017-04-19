Researchers and corporations alike are turning more and more to artificial intelligence techniques to teach computers to make more-accurate-than-human assessments of everything from healthcare diagnoses to recidivism rates. An algorithm can, for example, scan through a tremendous volume of publicly available texts and make associations—find patterns in words and concepts—based on commonalities between hundreds, thousands, or tens of thousands of them.
Are we turning our computers into racists?
