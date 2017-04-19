Toxic Bill: Fox News 'is in exit negotiations' with O'Reilly following new claims from black accuser that he called her 'hot chocolate' - as Murdoch's sons urge their father to clean house

Fox News and Bill O'Reilly are reportedly in exit negotiations with a final decision on the popular host's future with the network expected by the end of the week.

A well-placed source tells CNN Money that reps for the host and the cable news leader are currently in discussions ahead of a 21st Century Fox board meeting later this week on Thursday.

O'Reilly is expected to be the primary topic of discussion among the board members of the network's parent company at that meeting.