New Obamacare repeal vote could come next week, N.J. congressman discloses

U.S. Rep Tom MacArthur (R-3rd District) a key player in the effort to salvage Republican efforts to revamp health care, told NJ Advance Media Tuesday that a House vote to replace the Affordable Care Act with his proposed changes may come as early as next week.

"It's not dead," said MacArthur, a former insurance executive who won his House seat in 2014. "I spoke with the vice president and the (House) speaker over the weekend, and it's moving."