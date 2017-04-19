U.S. Rep Tom MacArthur (R-3rd District) a key player in the effort to salvage Republican efforts to revamp health care, told NJ Advance Media Tuesday that a House vote to replace the Affordable Care Act with his proposed changes may come as early as next week.
"It's not dead," said MacArthur, a former insurance executive who won his House seat in 2014. "I spoke with the vice president and the (House) speaker over the weekend, and it's moving."
New Obamacare repeal vote could come next week, N.J. congressman discloses
