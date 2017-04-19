Religious Right pastor E.W. Jackson declared on his American Family Association radio program on Thursday that “religion is one of the most dangerous things in the world” but that Christianity is not a religion because “it’s reality.”
Jackson was discussing reports about a Muslim convert who moved to Minneapolis recently and has taken it upon himself to try to impose Sharia law on the residents, much to the dismay of local Muslims and Islamic religious leaders.
E.W. Jackson Says 'Religion Is One Of The Most Dangerous Things In The World,' But 'Christianity Is Not A Religion'
